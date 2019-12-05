The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at SKyPAC

From the makers of critically acclaimed The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show comes a brand new Christmas-themed show featuring four popular Eric Carle stories, which will include Brown Bear, Brown Bear and The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Eric Carle’s Dream Snow, a magical Christmas story told in the author/illustrator’s unique and beautiful style, will also join Jonathan Rockefeller’s menagerie of over 75 incredible puppets.

It’s December 24th, and the old farmer settles down for a winter’s nap, wondering how Christmas can come when there is no snow! In his dream, he imagines a snowstorm covering him and his animals—named One, Two, Three, Four and Five—in a snowy blanket. But when the farmer awakens, he finds that it really has snowed, and then he suddenly remembers something! Putting on his warm red suit, he goes outside and places gifts under the tree for his animals, bringing holiday cheer to all.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com