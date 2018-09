The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the Carson Center

With a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, this production faithfully adapts four stories by beloved children's author Eric Carle: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and of course, the star of the show - The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org