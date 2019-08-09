The Waylors featuring Jessi Colter at Lu-Ray Amphitheater

Waymore’s Outlaws and Jessi Colter will perform on August 9, 2019.

Waymore's Outlawstoday is a reunion of five former members of Waylon Jennings recording and touring bands, The Waylors, and Waymore's Blues Band, which features Waylon’s original drummer, longtime friend and right hand man, the legendary Richie Albright, Alabama Music Hall of Fame Award winning bass man Jerry “Jigger” Bridges, the only female member of Waylon’s band during the Outlaw era, artist and vocalist Carter Robertson, Grammy award winning producer Barny Robertson on keyboards, ACM award winning Nashville veteran Fred Newell on steel and guitar. Covering Waylon's vocals and guitar is Tommy Townsend who, early in his career, was mentored by Waylon. Collectively, the band has performed on the recordings of Waylon's mega hits such as "I Ain't Living Long Like This," 'Theme Song from the Dukes of Hazzard (Good Ol' Boys)," "Luckenbach Texas" and "Rainy Day Woman," as well as countless other gold and platinum hits.

Jessi Colter is an American country music artist who is best known for her collaboration with her husband, country singer and songwriter Waylon Jennings, and for her 1975 country-pop crossover hit "I'm Not Lisa".

For more information call (270) 754-5097 or visit LuRayAmp.com