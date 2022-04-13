× Expand Hermitage Farm Peggy Noe Stevens

The Whiskey Files at Hermitage Farm

Hermitage Farm’s next guest speaker for The Whiskey Files will be Peggy Noe Stevens, a member of the Bourbon Hall of Fame. Stevens has worked in hospitality and the bourbon industry for over 30 years, during which time she became the world’s first female Master Bourbon Taster. Just over 10 years ago she created the Bourbon Women Association, and she worked as an originator for the development of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Stevens will lead a unique bourbon tasting followed by a signing of her latest book, “Which Fork Do I Use with My Bourbon?” in Barn 6. Dinner reservations are not included with this ticket.

$54.50 per person/$35 for Stevens’ book.

For more information call 502.398.9289 or visit touroldham.com/calendar