The Who's Tommy, a bluegrass opry

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

The Who’s Tommy, a bluegrass opry at the Norton Center

 The Weisiger series continues with the Hillbenders’ energetic folk rendition of the greatest rock opera of all time in The Who’s Tommy, a bluegrass opry. Forty-five years after its original release, this classic of classic rock has now been fully realized as a full-length bluegrass tribute featuring Springfield, Missouri’s The HillBenders, bringing a new perspective to Tommy while paying total respect to its creators.  Audiences  can expect to hear banjo, dobro, mandolin, bass, and guitar play with the same energy and vision as The Who did with a full rock band and orchestra. February 16, Weisiger Theatre.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
