The Wiz Interactive Film at RiverPark Center

We invite you to “ease on down the road” and try on Dorothy’s silver slippers in The Wiz, showing at the RiverPark Center on February 27th! Patrons will receive a goodie bag to use during the film to make this an audience participation performance! The RPC Shadow Cast Crew is ready to perform beneath the screen as the film plays on!

Synopsis:

24-year-old kindergarten teacher Dorothy, born, raised, and still working in Harlem. When she gets caught in a snowstorm while chasing her dog Toto, they’re transported to the mysterious Land of Oz, where she’s informed that the only way she can find her way home is through the assistance of the powerful wizard in Emerald City.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org