The Wiz at Kentucky Center
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Audiences get to enjoy the epic grooves of such beloved, timeless hits as “Ease on Down the Road,” which became the show’s break-out single, and the bona fide classic “Home” in this spectacular revival.
For more information, please call 502.584.7777 or visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/