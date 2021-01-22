The Wizard of Oz Interactive Film at RiverPark Center

Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore…

The RiverPark Center invites you to travel into Oz for a film participation performance of Wizard of Oz on January 22nd at 7pm!

When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road towards the Emerald City to meet the Wizard. On her travels, they met a Scarecrow, a Tin Man, and a Cowardly Lion. The wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help!

The RiverPark Center staff has been working hard to create a Participation Sheet to engage the audience even more as the film rolls on. Audience members will be given a participation bag for the audience to engage even more with the film. The showing encourages audience members to openly recite movie lines and engage in the activities provided. The Wizard of Oz Shadow Cast will be helping the audience sing-along with your favorite songs during the film as well!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org