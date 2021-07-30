The Wizard of Oz at Iroquois Amphitheater

Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214

The magic of the movie LIVE on stage. We’re off to see the Wizard with ACT Louisville Productions, Louisville’s inaugural production at Iroquois Amphitheater.

Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor, Theater & Dance
