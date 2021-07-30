The Wizard of Oz at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
The Wizard of Oz at Iroquois Amphitheater
The magic of the movie LIVE on stage. We’re off to see the Wizard with ACT Louisville Productions, Louisville’s inaugural production at Iroquois Amphitheater.
For more information visit iroquoisamphitheater.com/
