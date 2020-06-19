The Wizard of Oz at Ragged Edge Community Theatre

The greatest family musical of all time drops a house on the RECT stage! Come along with Dorothy and her friends as they battle evil, face their fears, and win their hearts’ desire. Don’t miss your chance to travel “Over the Rainbow” and experience this national treasure on stage!

June 19-21

April 26 - 29

Shows at 7 pm, Sunday at 3

For more information call (859) 734-2389 or visit raggededgetheatre.org