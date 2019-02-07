The Wizard of Oz at RiverPark Center

to Google Calendar - The Wizard of Oz at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wizard of Oz at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wizard of Oz at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Wizard of Oz at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

The Wizard of Oz at RiverPark Center

 There truly is no place like home as the greatest family musical of all time, the wonderful WIZARD OF OZ, twists its way into Owensboro! The entire family will be captivated as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road and beyond with Dorothy, Toto and their friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow in this lavish production, featuring breathtaking special effects, dazzling choreography and classic songs. A spectacular celebration of the iconic 1939 MGM film, THE WIZARD OF OZ will blow you away from the moment the tornado touches down and transports you to a dazzling Oz, complete with munchkins and flying monkeys. Don’t miss the chance to travel Over the Rainbow and experience this national treasure on stage

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

Info
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - The Wizard of Oz at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wizard of Oz at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wizard of Oz at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Wizard of Oz at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Monday

July 9, 2018

Tuesday

July 10, 2018

Wednesday

July 11, 2018

Thursday

July 12, 2018

Submit Yours