The Wizard of Oz at The Paramount

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

March 1, 2018 – 7:30 PM

Tickets $75, $70, $65, $55

It’s the greatest family musical of all time, the wonderful WIZARD OF OZ! The entire family will be captivated as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road and beyond with Dorothy, Toto, and their friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow in this lavish production, featuring breathtaking special effects, dazzling choreography, and classic songs. A spectacular celebration of the iconic 1939 MGM film, THE WIZARD OF OZ will blow you away from the moment the tornado touches down and transports you to a dazzling Oz, complete with munchkins and flying monkeys. Don’t miss the chance to travel Over the Rainbow and experience this national treasure on stage.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
