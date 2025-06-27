The Wizard of Oz at The SKyPAC

Floyd Collins The Musical at The SKyPAC

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of a tragic local event that captured the attention of the world, the Ramsey Theatre Company presents Floyd Collins – the haunting story of an American dreamer who in pursuit of turning a Kentucky cave into a tourist attraction became a tourist attraction himself when he became trapped underground. Hailed as “the original and daring musical of our day” and “the finest work of American musical theater, not excluding opera, to come along since Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd” Floyd Collins features a glorious folk and bluegrass-inspired score.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com