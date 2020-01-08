The Wolves at Actors Theatre

Get up close to the action as a girls’ indoor soccer team prepares for battle. Amid warmups and passing drills, the undefeated Wolves psych each other up—and dive into rapid-fire, unfiltered conversations about the world and their places in it. What happens when life both on and off the field tests the team’s endurance? A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, The Wolves boldly celebrates the grit and grace of 21st-century American girls.

Audience Advisory: Strong language and discussion of sex.

Age Recommendations: 13+

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org