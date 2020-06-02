VIRTUAL-------The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote

The Gertrude Polk Brown Lecture Series - The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss

Nashville, August 1920. Thirty-five states have approved the Nineteenth Amendment, granting women the right to vote; one last state–Tennessee–is needed for women’s voting rights to be the law of the land. The suffragists face vicious opposition from politicians, clergy, corporations, and racists who don’t want black women voting. And then there are the “Antis”–women who oppose their own enfranchisement, fearing suffrage will bring about the nation’s moral collapse. And in one hot summer, they all converge for a confrontation, replete with booze and blackmail, betrayal and courage. Following a handful of remarkable women who led their respective forces into battle, The Woman’s Hour is the gripping story of how America’s women won their own freedom, and the opening campaign in the great twentieth-century battles for civil rights.

Elaine Weiss is a journalist and author whose magazine feature writing has been recognized with prizes from the Society of Professional Journalists, and her byline has appeared in many national publications, as well as in reports for National Public Radio. Elaine’s book about the woman suffrage movement, The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, has earned glowing reviews from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and NPR, among others, and she has presented talks about the book and the woman suffrage movement across the country. Elaine lives in Baltimore, Maryland, with her husband, and they have two grown children. When not working at her desk, she can be found paddling her kayak on the Chesapeake Bay. And she votes in every election.

