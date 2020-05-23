The Wood Brothers at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

On May 23rd, 2020, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum welcomes ROMP favorites, The Wood Brothers to Owensboro, Kentucky for a performance in Woodward Theatre. Combining threads of blues, folk, and soul, the trio have woven a recognizable sound that is uniquely their own.

Dubbed "masters of soulful folk" by Paste, The Wood Brothers formed after brothers Chris and Oliver Wood pursued separate musical careers for 15 years. Chris already had legions of devoted fans for his incomparable work as one-third of Medeski Martin &Wood, while Oliver toured with Tinsley Ellis before releasing a half-dozen albums with his band King Johnson. With drummer Jano Rix added as a permanent third member, it's become quite clear that The Wood Brothers is indeed the main act.

Doors open at 5 pm, and the concert begins at 7 pm. VIP seating is $48, and reserved seating is $38. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at bluegrasshall.org or in the Hall of Fame box office.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org