The Yeiser Art Center YACtoberfest

YACtoberfest comes to Carson Park September 30 through October 2, presenting local favorites like The Wheelhouse Rousters, Clifton Davis, and the Solid Rock'it Boosters along with nationally renowned artists such as Lucero, Nappy Roots, and Pokey LaFarge. Plus there will be a special appearance by Kelsey Waldon, the Ballard County native signed to John Prine's record label and making appearances all over the world.

Continuing on the tradition of the beloved Lower Town Arts & Music Festival, YACtoberfest is a celebration of all things art, community, and music! This festival will serve as a pandemic recovery fundraiser for the Yeiser Art Center, Paducah’s oldest arts organization. Not intended to be a replacement for LTAMF, YACtoberfest is an opportunity to bring something new and exciting to our community. Come and enjoy new beginnings, old friends, and familiar faces with all of your favorite foods, artists, bands, children’s activities, and more!

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org