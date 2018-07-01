Theatre Workshop of Owensboro Presents Annie, Jr.

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro 418 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro Presents Annie, Jr.

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) will present the children's musical, ANNIE, Jr. Friday, June 22 through Sunday, July 1. This "junior version" of the popular musical, ANNIE will be performed by kids of Grades 3-12. Showtimes are 7:00 PM Fridays and Saturdays, with a 2:00 PM matinee on Sundays (June 24 and July 1). The play will be at THE EMPRESS THEATER, 418 Frederica St, in downtown Owensboro.

Advance tickets are $12.00 for adults, $9.00 for students. There will be a $2.00 surcharge for all tickets purchased at the door. 

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org.

Info
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro 418 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
