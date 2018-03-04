Theatre Workshop of Owensboro Presents Twelve Angry Men

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) will present the courtroom drama, TWELVE ANGRY MEN Friday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, March 4. The intense drama of jurors who must decide the fate of a young defendant will play at 7:30 PM Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00 PM Sundays (Feb. 24 and March 4). The show will be at THE EMPRESS THEATER, 418 Frederica St, in downtown Owensboro.

Advance tickets are $18.00 for adults, $12.00 for students. There will be a $2.00 surcharge for all tickets purchased at the door.

TWELVE ANGRY MEN is sponsored by KENTUCKY LEGEND.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org.