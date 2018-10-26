Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents Becky Shaw

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) presents the edgy new comedy, BECKY SHAW, by Gina Gionfriddo. A fresh and challenging story that asks what we owe "the people we love and the strangers who land on our doorstep," the play explores issues of relationships in an exciting way. It features strong language and mature themes. It is not recommended for children.

Showtimes are 7:30 PM Fridays and Saturdays, 2:00 PM Sundays. The show will be at TRINITY CENTRE, 407 W. Fifth St, in downtown Owensboro.

Tickets in advance are $18.00 for adults/$12.00 for students. There will be a $2.00 surcharge for all tickets purchased at the door.

For tickets or more information call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org.