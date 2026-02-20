Theodore Sedgwick Distinguished Lecture Series: Celebrating America on its 250th Birthday

Join Dr. R. Scott Stephenson, President and CEO of Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution, as he examines how the Museum’s acclaimed exhibitions, from George Washington’s Revolutionary War tent to the global legacy of the Declaration of Independence, bring America’s founding era to life. Drawing on decades of experience in public history, he offers insight into how these stories are interpreted for modern audiences. Join us for this timely lecture and register today to attend.

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/