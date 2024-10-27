Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience at SKyPAC

For over a decade, Theresa Caputo, known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, and star of the new Lifetime Series Raising Spirits, has shared her messages of comfort and healing with more than a million and a half audience members worldwide. Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience, and a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com