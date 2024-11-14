Thermal Crochet Stich Workshop at KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Thermal Crochet Stich Workshop at KMAC

In this hour and a half evening workshop, participants will learn how to crochet a potholder using the thermal stitch. This workshop is suggested for anyone who has prior experience using the single crochet stitch. With a limited number of participants, the instructor will be able to work one-on-one with each individual to ensure that everyone leaves with a completed project and a new learned skill. Light snacks and drinks will be provided. Register at kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
5025890102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Thermal Crochet Stich Workshop at KMAC - 2024-11-14 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Thermal Crochet Stich Workshop at KMAC - 2024-11-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Thermal Crochet Stich Workshop at KMAC - 2024-11-14 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Thermal Crochet Stich Workshop at KMAC - 2024-11-14 18:30:00 ical