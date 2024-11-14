× Expand KMAC. A woman crochets with blue yarn.

Thermal Crochet Stich Workshop at KMAC

In this hour and a half evening workshop, participants will learn how to crochet a potholder using the thermal stitch. This workshop is suggested for anyone who has prior experience using the single crochet stitch. With a limited number of participants, the instructor will be able to work one-on-one with each individual to ensure that everyone leaves with a completed project and a new learned skill. Light snacks and drinks will be provided. Register at kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops