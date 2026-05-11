These Shining Lives at Playhouse in the Park

These Shining Lives chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their roles working at the Radium Dial Company, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. Catherine and her friends are dying, it’s true, but theirs is a story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as they refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits – or endanger the lives of those who come after them.

For more information call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org