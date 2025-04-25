These Shining Lives by Village Players of Fort Thomas

A drama running April 25 - May 3

Courtesy of Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Directed by Becky Collins

“These Shining Lives chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. Catherine and her friends are dying, its true; but theirs is a story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as they refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits—or endanger the lives of those who come after them.”

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/