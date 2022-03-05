Thick Thighs & Sweet Potato Pies at the Lyric Theatre

Mr. C.L. Woodson III presents the funny MUST SEE stage play "Thick Thighs & Sweet Potato Pies" featuring Danny Clay from Tyler Perry's "Madea's Big Happy Family"

A heartfelt emotional tale about a family restaurant struggling to stay open post the pandemic. Will the sisters keep their family legacy alive?

For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com