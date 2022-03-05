Thick Thighs & Sweet Potato Pies at the Lyric Theatre
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Mr. C.L. Woodson III presents the funny MUST SEE stage play "Thick Thighs & Sweet Potato Pies" featuring Danny Clay from Tyler Perry's "Madea's Big Happy Family"
A heartfelt emotional tale about a family restaurant struggling to stay open post the pandemic. Will the sisters keep their family legacy alive?
For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com
