This Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center

This Discovery Saturday is all about the moving picture. Find inspiration from the Creative Camera Club exhibition in the Kinkead Gallery. Then join us in the Moosnick Maker’s Space to learn how a movie is made from still images and make your own “old-fashioned” movie player.

Family Workshop: Stop Motion Animation | 11:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM

Use stop animation to make your very own movie. With simple apps, modeling clay, hand-made sets, and creative toys, we’ll create short stop motion animated movies.

All Discovery Saturday visitors will be treated to a Holiday Art Fair featuring the work of LASC teachers. Don’t miss this chance to stuff your holiday stockings with unique art gifts everyone will love. Enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate bar and special deals in the LASC Shop. Planetarium shows, art & science exhibitions and movie magic workshops included in $5 admission. There will be holiday cheer all around with 100% of sales supporting local artists.

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

859.252.5222

