This Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center

Google Calendar - This Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - This Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - This Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - This Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center - 2019-11-23 10:00:00

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky

This Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center

 This Discovery Saturday is all about the moving picture. Find inspiration from the Creative Camera Club exhibition in the Kinkead Gallery. Then join us in the Moosnick Maker’s Space to learn how a movie is made from still images and make your own “old-fashioned” movie player.

Family Workshop: Stop Motion Animation | 11:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM

Use stop animation to make your very own movie. With simple apps, modeling clay, hand-made sets, and creative toys, we’ll create short stop motion animated movies.

All Discovery Saturday visitors will be treated to a Holiday Art Fair featuring the work of LASC teachers. Don’t miss this chance to stuff your holiday stockings with unique art gifts everyone will love. Enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate bar and special deals in the LASC Shop. Planetarium shows, art & science exhibitions and movie magic workshops included in $5 admission. There will be holiday cheer all around with 100% of sales supporting local artists.

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

859.252.5222

RunJumpDev.org

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org

Info

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
859.252.5222
Google Calendar - This Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - This Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - This Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - This Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center - 2019-11-23 10:00:00