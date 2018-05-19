This Place Matters: South Union Open House

admission: free

Celebrating the places we cannot live without, This Place Matters is a multi-county collaboration of history-related sites located throughout South Central Kentucky and dedicated to telling the exceptional human histories of Kentuckians.

This Place Matters open house day is Saturday, May 19th from 10am to 5pm. Citizens of the Commonwealth and beyond are invited to explore these historic places which include two jails, elegant homes, and stunning architecture. All participating sites will welcome visitors free of charge this day only.

who:Select history-related sites in Butler, Logan, Simpson, & Warren Count ies

what:This Place Matters: KY Heritage Collaborative Open House Day

where:Auburn Museum, Green River Museum, Logan County Archives, Riverview at Hobson Grove, Simpson County Archives and Museum, South Union Shaker Village

For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com