Thomas Rhett at the YUM Center

One of Rolling Stone's most anticipated tours of this year just became more explosive as Thomas Rhett extends his first-ever headlining 2017 HOME TEAM TOUR to include a stop in Louisville at KFC Yum! Center on September 29th. After drawing capacity crowds overseas last year, he returns as a "force to be reckoned with" (Daily Star) with plans to return to Europe while also making his debut headlining run in Canada in addition to US dates.

For more information call 502-690-9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com.