Thoroughbred Industry Night at Hermitage Farm

Hermitage Farm 10500 West Hwy 42, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

As the excitement builds for the 151st Kentucky Derby, Hermitage Farm invites you to an unforgettable evening honoring our deep-rooted equine heritage. Join us on April 16th for The Thoroughbred Industry Night, a compelling panel discussion featuring top industry professionals as they explore the history, impact, and future of Kentucky’s thoroughbred legacy.

This special event offers a chance to celebrate the traditions that make Kentucky the heart of the horse world, leading up to the thrilling two minutes that captivate audiences worldwide. Enjoy a complimentary welcome cocktail and appetizers, get up close with our retired racehorses for photo opportunities, and gain exclusive insights into the thoroughbred industry.

For more information call 502-228-1426 or visit HermitageFarm.com

Education & Learning, History, Sports
502.398.9289
