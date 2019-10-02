Thoroughbred Makeover at Kentucky Horse Park

The Retired Racehorse Project, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, created the Thoroughbred Makeover to showcase the trainability and talent of off-track Thoroughbreds. Now in its fifth year in its current format and location, the 2019 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium will feature hundreds of off-track Thoroughbreds, each with 10 months or less of retraining, in three days of competition in 10 different disciplines, all vying for a share of $100,000 in prize money. Thousands of spectators will be watching online and in person. And at the end, one overall winner will be crowned America’s Most Wanted Thoroughbred.

For more information call (410) 798-5140 or visit tbmakeover.org