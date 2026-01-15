Three Bridges Guided Geology Hike at Carter Caves

Meet at the Welcome Center This 3.6-mile, moderate hike will be led by geologist Steven Martin from the Kentucky Geological Survey. With 27 years of experience and a master’s degree in geology, Steve will guide hikers through the fascinating formations of Fern Bridge, Smoky Bridge, and Raven Bridge, sharing insights into natural arches, fractured rocks, and geologic history along the way. 🥪 Be sure to bring a packed lunch, as we’ll stop to eat on the trail. 👟 Wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes. 📍 344 Caveland Dr., Olive Hill, KY 41164 📞 (606) 286-7009 Come explore the geology that makes Carter Caves so unique—we hope to see you on the trail!

