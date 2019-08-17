Three Dog Night Coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter

Celebrating nearly 5 decades, Three Dog Night claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets.

Whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures -- songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity.

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com