× Expand Sauerbeck Family Drive-In Thunder Over Louisville - Watch Party

Thunder Over Louisville - Watch Party at Sauerbeck Drive In

FREE admission.

Bring the family out to the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in LaGrange to watch the WHAS Thunder Over Louisville broadcast LIVE on our GIANT screen! Gates open at 7:45 pm, projector turned on 8:30 pm (as soon as it is dark enough to see). This will catch about the last hour of the airshow before the fireworks start at 9:30p. Space for up to 400 cars.

Concession stand will be open serving our full menu: burgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, chicken tenders, french fries, nachos, pretzels, ice cream and popcorn. No outside alcohol allowed at all (per state law). Beer and seltzer are served. Please purchase a $5 food permit at the box office if you want to bring your own snacks or drinks (NO alcohol).

There will be a late show of the new MINECRAFT movie at 10:30p after Thunder. Separate tickets are required to stay for the movie.

For more information, please call 502.233.1149 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/