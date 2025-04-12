Thunder Over Louisville at High Stakes Rooftop Grill!
to
Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Experience Thunder Over Louisville in style at High Stakes Rooftop Grill!
Join us for our first annual Thunder Over Louisville Event at High Stakes Rooftop.
There is no better place to take in the breathtaking views and roar of the action.
Come early for the airshow and stay late for the fireworks!
Light Bites, Dinner, and Desserts are included along with refillable tumbler and fountain drinks from our partners at Coke.
Enhance the fun with libations and mocktails from our experienced beverage team and our event partners Rabbit Hole and Red Bull (price includes ONE Rabbit Hole cocktail OR Flight for guests 21 yrs of age or older)
A local DJ will be onsite to keep the party going all day long!
3PM- 10PM Private Event
3PM-430PM Light Bites
630PM-8PM Cookout Dinner Buffet
830PM- 930PM Dessert Display
Includes Coke refillable tumbler with coke fountain products
Includes ONE Rabbit Hole cocktail OR Flight
$150.00 per person (Gratuity INCLUDED)
$75 per person (14 and under)
DJ onsite
Alcohol not included
Add-ons available
Thunder Over Louisville Children
$75.00
For more information call 502-576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com