Thunder Over Louisville at High Stakes Rooftop Grill!

Experience Thunder Over Louisville in style at High Stakes Rooftop Grill!

Join us for our first annual Thunder Over Louisville Event at High Stakes Rooftop.

There is no better place to take in the breathtaking views and roar of the action.

Come early for the airshow and stay late for the fireworks!

Light Bites, Dinner, and Desserts are included along with refillable tumbler and fountain drinks from our partners at Coke.

Enhance the fun with libations and mocktails from our experienced beverage team and our event partners Rabbit Hole and Red Bull (price includes ONE Rabbit Hole cocktail OR Flight for guests 21 yrs of age or older)

A local DJ will be onsite to keep the party going all day long!

3PM- 10PM Private Event

3PM-430PM Light Bites

630PM-8PM Cookout Dinner Buffet

830PM- 930PM Dessert Display

Includes Coke refillable tumbler with coke fountain products

Includes ONE Rabbit Hole cocktail OR Flight

$150.00 per person (Gratuity INCLUDED)

$75 per person (14 and under)

DJ onsite

Alcohol not included

Add-ons available

Thunder Over Louisville Children

$75.00

For more information call 502-576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com