Thunder Viewing Party at KFC Yum! Center

There is no better place to view the breathtaking and awe-inspiring fireworks show than the KFC Yum! Center. Our third floor party room, which overlooks Second Street bridge, is perfect for anyone looking for a top of the line experience. The KFC Yum! Center is also accessible to nearly 4,500 hotel rooms for guests who wish to stay and celebrate downtown after the show!

On April 21, the KFC Yum! Center will be opening it's doors to the public for an event that is not to be missed! The Thunder experience includes:

Breathtaking, indoor panoramic view of the fireworks and air show

A dinner and dessert buffet

Music provided by a D.J.

Access to private restrooms

Fully-stocked Cash Bar

In and out privileges

One parking pass per table (Additional parking available for $25 per pass)

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com