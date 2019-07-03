× Expand Ray Images Fireworks explode over the Skydome at the National Corvette Museum.

ThunderFest at National Corvette Museum

It's the annual Thunderfest Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 3 (rain date July 4) and this year's title sponsor is Meijer Corporation!

Pack the car and head out to the National Corvette Museum to celebrate Independence Day with a few thousand of your closest friends! This year's festivities include a Hot Dog Eating contest and a Red, White and Tunes music competition. Live music, children's activities, food, drink, and a large fireworks extravaganza highlight the Thunderfest Independence Day Celebration!

The gates open at 4pm and activities begin at 4:30pm. Children's attractions, music, food vendors, and other entertainment are available until about 9:30pm, when the fireworks show begins. Admission is $25 per carload. No alcohol, coolers or pets permitted. Organized by the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, and proceeds benefit local children's charities.

For more information visit bgkiwanis.org/thunderfest