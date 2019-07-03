ThunderFest at National Corvette Museum
National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Ray Images
Fireworks explode over the Skydome at the National Corvette Museum.
ThunderFest at National Corvette Museum
It's the annual Thunderfest Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 3 (rain date July 4) and this year's title sponsor is Meijer Corporation!
Pack the car and head out to the National Corvette Museum to celebrate Independence Day with a few thousand of your closest friends! This year's festivities include a Hot Dog Eating contest and a Red, White and Tunes music competition. Live music, children's activities, food, drink, and a large fireworks extravaganza highlight the Thunderfest Independence Day Celebration!
The gates open at 4pm and activities begin at 4:30pm. Children's attractions, music, food vendors, and other entertainment are available until about 9:30pm, when the fireworks show begins. Admission is $25 per carload. No alcohol, coolers or pets permitted. Organized by the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, and proceeds benefit local children's charities.
For more information visit bgkiwanis.org/thunderfest