ThunderFest at the National Corvette Museum

It's the annual Thunderfest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 3 (rain date July 4) and this year's title sponsor is Meijer Corporation!

Pack the car and head out to the National Corvette Museum to celebrate Independence Day with a few thousand of your closest friends! This year's festivities include a Hot Dog Eating contest and a Red, White and Tunes music competition. Live music, children's activities, food, drink, and a large fireworks extravaganza highlight the Thunderfest Independence Day Celebration!

The gates open at 4pm and activities begin at 5pm. Children's attractions, music, food vendors, and other entertainment are available until about 9:30pm, when the fireworks show begins. Admission is $20 per carload. Wristbands for children's inflatables are $10. No alcohol, coolers or pets permitted. Organized by the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, and proceeds benefit local children's charities.

For more information visit bgkiwanis.org/