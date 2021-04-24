Thunderstruck: America's ACDC at Paramount Arts Center

Thunderstruck recreates the spirit and energy of an AC/DC concert, the way you remember it. Thunderstruck aims to please every crowd, playing the songs you know and love from all eras of AC/DC. Striving to stay true to the AC/DC way, Thunderstruck obsesses over the tones and structures of each song's studio and live versions, also using all the gear necessary to bring the power and entertainment of a genuine AC/DC show. 

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

