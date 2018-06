Thurman Landing Festival

Saturday, June 9th

10:00 - 6:00

Vendors open

Bounce House

Slide

Rachel's Face Painting

Photo Booth

Kona Ice

MUSIC Scheduled

2:00 Bluegrass Music - McDonald Road

7:00 Limestone Creek

FOOD: BBQ - Burgers - Hot Dogs - Chili Cheese Nachos - Drinks

SUNDAY - 3:00 PM Bring your lawn chair and enjoy The Coffman's

For more information call (270) 268-6218