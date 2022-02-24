× Expand A night of standup comedy with comics from across the region Feb. 24 Thursday Comedy Showcase

Thursday Comedy Showcase at Aloft

Join Louisville Laughs for another popular Thursday Comedy Showcase at Aloft Louisville Downtown.

We are bringing some of favorites comics from around the region for this showcase -- Sara Huntington from Indianapolis, Ian Squintz from Cincinnati and Jeremiah Martin from Lexington.

Plus we have Louisville favorites James Ferguson, Crystal Phoenix and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets help ensure we have a seat for you.

Come out for a night of laughter and enjoy a drink and food at the Corner restaurant in the inviting Aloft lobby.

For more information call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/13259/t/tickets