Thursday Comedy Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs for our Thursday Comedy Showcase at the Aloft Louisville Downtown featuring comedian Holly Lynnea.

Holly is a Louisville native who has performed comedy across the United States and Canada and also a writer and a dancer.

Also on the showcase are Cincinnati's Billy DeVore and Louisville comics MrBikey, Adriane Thompson, Justin Tabb and Derek Sawyer. The host is Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets are required to ensure seating. Donations are welcome.

Come early and enjoy a drink and dinner at the Corner bar in Aloft's comfortable lobby.

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/8474