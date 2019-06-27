Thursdays Mean Music in Devou Park
Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011
The Music@BCM series on Thursdays, May through August with some exceptions for holidays. The schedule includes:
May 16: Nicole Zuraitis
May 30: Phil Degreg & Brubeck Tribute - Jazz
June 6: Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts - Roots
June 13: Mt. Auburn Brass - Brass
June 20: Mambo Combo - Latin
June 27: Comet Bluegrass All Stars - Bluegrass
July 11: Jake Speed - Family-oriented
July 18: Ben Levin & Heaters - Blues
July 25: Bam Powell and the Troublemakers - Northern Kentucky Rock
August 1: The Bluebirds - Blues
August 8: Robin Lacy and DeZydeco - Cajun
August 15: The Company with Ramona Blaine - Old-school show band
Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM's outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road - Devou Park, Covington KY 41011. Concert-goers are invited to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors. Guests are encouraged to check the museum's website, www.bcmuseum.org , or call 859-491-4003 to confirm the schedule.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12, who can participate in a new Kids' Music Club offering free children's activities during the concerts. Concert-goers who ride their bikes to Music@BCM get free admission, courtesy of the Devou Good Project. Parking is free. Adult beverages are available for purchase. Concert-goers can also purchase food by Colonial Cottage of Erlanger, KY, supporting local community organizations.
About Behringer-Crawford Museum:
From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent national and international artists Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others from our region. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.
For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org