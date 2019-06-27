Thursdays Mean Music in Devou Park

The Music@BCM series on Thursdays, May through August with some exceptions for holidays. The schedule includes:

May 16: Nicole Zuraitis

May 30: Phil Degreg & Brubeck Tribute - Jazz

June 6: Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts - Roots

June 13: Mt. Auburn Brass - Brass

June 20: Mambo Combo - Latin

June 27: Comet Bluegrass All Stars - Bluegrass

July 11: Jake Speed - Family-oriented

July 18: Ben Levin & Heaters - Blues

July 25: Bam Powell and the Troublemakers - Northern Kentucky Rock

August 1: The Bluebirds - Blues

August 8: Robin Lacy and DeZydeco - Cajun

August 15: The Company with Ramona Blaine - Old-school show band

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM's outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road - Devou Park, Covington KY 41011. Concert-goers are invited to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors. Guests are encouraged to check the museum's website, www.bcmuseum.org , or call 859-491-4003 to confirm the schedule.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12, who can participate in a new Kids' Music Club offering free children's activities during the concerts. Concert-goers who ride their bikes to Music@BCM get free admission, courtesy of the Devou Good Project. Parking is free. Adult beverages are available for purchase. Concert-goers can also purchase food by Colonial Cottage of Erlanger, KY, supporting local community organizations.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum:

From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent national and international artists Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others from our region. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org