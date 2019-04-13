Thy Will Be Done an Easter Oratorio at the Norton Center

Thy Will Be Done, a ninety-minute Easter oratorio by Lexingtonian and preeminent female composer Angela Rice, tells the story of the life, ministry, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Now in its ninth season, Thy will Be Done returns to Kentucky with new music for local audiences.

“The production is an amazing combination of Kentucky talents and world-class performers,” said Everett McCorvey, whose National Chorale performed the work with Turay at New York’s Lincoln Center in 2018.

Featuring an incredible number of Kentucky artists: ninety classical musicians from the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra, one-hundred and twenty members of the Lexington Singers, and fourteen featured international opera soloists includingCentre College’s Alltech Artist in Residence Gregory Turay; this performance will be a hallmark of the spring arts season in the Bluegrass.

