Tick, Tick... Boom! at NKU

Tick, Tick... Boom! / Songs for a New World

APRIL 3–8, 2018 • STAUSS THEATRE

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson (RENT), follows Jon, an aspiring musical-theater composer who wonders if it’s time to settle for a second-choice life. Exhilarating, funny, and moving, TICK, TICK… BOOM! will speak to anyone who’s ever gotten lost on the way to finding their dreams. Set in 1990, this compelling story of sacrifice and personal discovery is presented as a rock musical.

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Tony Award-winner, Jason Robert Brown, transports audiences from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge, 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, to meet a startling array of characters. With a small, powerhouse cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today’s popular music, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD is about the way we regroup and figure out how to survive in a new set of circumstances – a new world – even against seemingly overwhelming odds.

