Tiffany with Holly & The Guy at Paramount Arts Center

Tiffany w/ Holly & The Guy at Paramount Arts Center

A legendary pop star, Tiffany has earned two number one hit singles I Think We're Alone Now and Could’ve Been, and set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. In 2000 Billboard Magazine described Tiffany’s album The Color of Silence as ‘thoughtful, intelligent, and full of grace’ and ranked it among the ‘Top Ten Best Albums of the Year.’ She has sold over 15 million albums to date.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com