Tightly Bound Exhibit at MS Rezny Studio

Tightly Bound Exhibit at MS Rezny Studio

Asking six fiber artists to interpret “Tightly Bound” as technique or narrative has resulted in a vastly diverse body of contemporary and traditional fiber artworks. There are the technical explorations of binding fibers into felt and of tightly wrapped shibori dyeing. Illustrating the narrative are fiber-mixed media artworks along with a video. Exhibiting artists include Dobree Adams, Jan Durham, Nicolette Lim, Arturo Alonzo Sandoval, April Wright, and Laverne Zabielski.

Through July 21

MS Rezny Studio/Gallery | 903 Manchester St, Suite 170

Tuesday-Friday, 12PM-5PM | Saturday, 1PM-4PM

FREE

For more information call 859.252.4647 or visit MSRezny.com

859.252.4647
