Tim Lee Carter Exhibit at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

OFFICIAL MONROE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL EVENT

Tim Lee Carter was a man of many talents. The notable Monroe County native was a teacher, state championship coach, veteran, doctor and United State Congressman. The exhibit takes a look at the life of this favorite son through photographs, news clippings, personal correspondence and various other records.

The exhibit is sponsored by Western Kentucky University Special Collections Library, the Kentucky Museum and the Monroe County Area Technology Center.

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167
