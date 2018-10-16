Tim Thomas of Appalachian Regional Commission at Morehead

Tim Thomas of Appalachian Regional Commission to speak at Morehead State University

Tim Thomas, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), will be the speaker at the inaugural event of the W. Terry McBrayer Presidential Lecture Series in Government and Leadership on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 3:30 p.m. in Button Auditorium.

ARC is a nonprofit regional economic development agency that is a partnership between federal, state and local governments. ARC provides funding for business development, education, job training and other economic growth initiatives in 13 Appalachian states. The mission or ARC is to “innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia,” according to the organization’s mission statement.

A Kentucky native, Thomas will discuss his ideas about the vision and future of Appalachia and the regional economy. U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers (R-KY 5th District) will also attend the event.

The McBrayer lecture series is named in honor of MSU alumnus W. Terry McBrayer (59), who provided a generous gift to the University which supports the lecture series and student scholarships. McBrayer is a lobbyist, attorney and former politician in Lexington. He is a senior partner and lead lobbyist for the McBrayer, McGinnis, Leslie and Kirkland law firm. McBrayer is a native of Greenup County, and in addition to graduating from MSU, he also attended the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville. He was elected to the MSU Alumni Hall of Fame in 1966 and was awarded an honorary doctoral degree in 1975.

The event is free and open to the public.

