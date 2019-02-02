Time Exhibit at Parachute Factory

Curated by Alex Brooks, this is an exhibition of artworks that operate over time.

Artists include: Steve Armstrong, Robert Beatty, Daniel Graham

Richard Hoagland, Doreen Maloney, Letitia Quisenberry, James Robert Southard, and David Wischer.

The closing reception features music by Robert Beatty and performance art by Dima Strakovsky and Dave Farris.

The Parachute Factory | 720 Bryan Ave

Wednesday-Friday, 5PM-8PM | Saturday, 12PM-3PM

For more information visit ParachuteFactoryLex.com