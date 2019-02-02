Time Exhibit at Parachute Factory
The Parachute Factory 720 Bryan Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Curated by Alex Brooks, this is an exhibition of artworks that operate over time.
Artists include: Steve Armstrong, Robert Beatty, Daniel Graham
Richard Hoagland, Doreen Maloney, Letitia Quisenberry, James Robert Southard, and David Wischer.
The closing reception features music by Robert Beatty and performance art by Dima Strakovsky and Dave Farris.
720 Bryan Ave
Wednesday-Friday, 5PM-8PM | Saturday, 12PM-3PM
For more information visit ParachuteFactoryLex.com
